Little Black Dress Initiative raising money to fight hunger

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Junior League of Greenville is holding its annual Little Black Dress Initiative this week.

The campaign kicked off Monday and runs through Friday. Members are asked to wear the same black outfit for five consecutive days.

The effort raises money through social media and sponsorships and is used to fight hunger in the Greenville area.

Supporters may be seen wearing black t-shirts with the phrase “This Shirt Feeds Greenville” on the front. Organizers say the goal is to catch the public’s attention and encourage people to take action.

“...to bring visual awareness to invisible places here. It’s a conversation starter. It’s an education tool, and overall it just spreads awareness,” Ashton Nelson of the Junior League of Greenville said.

The Junior League hopes to raise $50,000 during the initiative this year.

