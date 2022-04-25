Advertisement

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: 80s roll on through Tuesday; Tracking rain Tuesday evening

Cooler air will return mid week
First Alert Forecast For April 25, 2022
By Jim Howard
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More of the same to start the week folks. Highs will continue to push the mid to upper 80s both Monday and Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front. Winds will stay out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Mostly clear skies will persist through early afternoon Tuesday before the clouds start to build in late day.

Rain chances will perk up late Tuesday afternoon and will dry up early Wednesday morning. In total, about a quarter to one half an inch of rain is expected, not nearly enough to put a significant dent in our rainfall deficit. Since the start of the year, we’ve seen just over 9.5 inches of rain, about 4.5 inches shy of the 13.0 inches that we normally see.

Temperatures will take a dip behind the front Wednesday through Friday, dropping to the low 70s by Wednesday and the upper 60s Thursday and Friday. The early trends for the weekend look good with temps in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Monday

Sunny and warm with high of 87. Wind: SW 5.

Tuesday

Partly sunny with showers and storms late. High of 87. Wind: SW 10. Rain chances: 60% after 5pm.

Wednesday

Early morning clouds clearing around midday, mostly sunny afternoon. High of 71. Wind: NW 5.

Thursday

Sunny and dry. High of 67. Wind: NW 10.

Friday

Mostly sunny. High of 70. Wind: SE 5.

