J.H. Rose High School presents ‘The Addams Family, a New Musical”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Rampant Theatrical Company is presenting ‘The Addams Family, A New Musical’ this coming Thursday through Saturday at J.H. Rose High School.

The performance will take place April 28, 29 and 30 with a matinee on the 29th at 2:00 p.m.

Located at the J.H. Rose preforming Arts Center, tickets costs $5 for students and seniors and $10 for adults.

Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.

