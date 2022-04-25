J.H. Rose High School presents ‘The Addams Family, a New Musical”
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Rampant Theatrical Company is presenting ‘The Addams Family, A New Musical’ this coming Thursday through Saturday at J.H. Rose High School.
The performance will take place April 28, 29 and 30 with a matinee on the 29th at 2:00 p.m.
Located at the J.H. Rose preforming Arts Center, tickets costs $5 for students and seniors and $10 for adults.
Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.
