Advertisement

J.H. Rose High School presents ‘The Addams Family, a New Musical”

J.H. Rose High School Presents "The Addams Family Musical"
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Rampant Theatrical Company is presenting ‘The Addams Family, A New Musical’ this coming Thursday through Saturday at J.H. Rose High School.

The performance will take place April 28, 29 and 30 with a matinee on the 29th at 2:00 p.m.

Located at the J.H. Rose preforming Arts Center, tickets costs $5 for students and seniors and $10 for adults.

Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler
Update: Infant sibling deaths ruled homicide, mother and boyfriend charged
Malinda Bunn Waller
POLICE: Craven Co woman missing since Friday
3-month and 1-year-old siblings dead, suspicious death investigation underway
Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler
Court appearance scheduled for homicide suspects in infant sibling deaths
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River

Latest News

Atlantic Beach
Atlantic Beach meeting to discuss redevelopment plan
City of Greenville
City of Greenville to hold budget meeting Monday night
J.H. Rose High School presents ‘The Addams Family, a New Musical”
J.H. Rose High School Presents "The Addams Family Musical"
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
Craven County road work continues into Monday