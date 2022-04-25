Advertisement

J.H. Rose boys, Conley’s Mitchum win final regular season match at Ayden Golf and Country Club

Rose and Jacksonville’s Jones were top team and golfer this season
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - The final regular season golf tournament for the Big Carolina conference played Monday at Ayden Golf and Country Club.

Event: Medalist:

Gray Mitchum (71) - Won Tiebreaker on #10 (#1 Handicap Hole) with an Eagle

Runner-Up Medalist:

Luke Mosley (71) - Birdie on Hole #10

Cam Hardison (71) - Par on Hole #10

1st Place: J.H. Rose (295)

2nd Place: D.H. Conley (303)

3rd Place: Jacksonville (328)

4th Place: New Bern (354)

5th Place: South Central (358)

6th Place: Havelock (391)

Conference Season Awards:

Conference Team Champion: J.H. Rose

Runner-Up: D.H. Conley

Player of the Year: Tyler Jones, Jacksonville

Runner-Up: Gray Mitchum, D.H. Conley

Coach of the Year: Liz Barbee, J.H. Rose

All-Conference:

1. Tyler Jones, Jacksonville

2. Gray Mitchum, D.H. Conley

3. Cam Hardison, J.H. Rose

4. Luke Mosley, J.H. Rose

5. Lake Williams, J.H. Rose

6. Will Guidry, J.H. Rose

7. Jules Carlier, South Central

8. Jack West, J.H. Rose

9. Carson Hathaway, D.H. Conley

10. Travis Gallup, D.H. Conley

Regionals will be played at various locations around the state next Monday and Tuesday.

