Hurricanes top Islanders on the road

Canes 5, Islanders 2
Carolina Hurricanes
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) - Max Domi scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes got help from a rookie goaltender, boosting their Metropolitan Division lead by beating the New York Islanders 5-2.

The Hurricanes won their fourth in a row and extended their edge over the second-place New York Rangers by four points.

Carolina has two games left, including a visit to Madison Square Garden to face the Rangers on Tuesday night. New York has three games remaining.

Carolina tied franchise records with its 52nd win and 112th point.

Pyotr Kochetkov made seven saves on eight shots to earn his second career win 24 hours after making his NHL debut. He entered in the second period after Antti Raanta appeared to be injured.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

