Holocaust survivor recognized at Greenville church gathering

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recognition for a Holocaust survivor was held at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church in Greenville Sunday afternoon.

Dr. Walter Pories told the story of his family’s escape from Germany during the beginning of World War II.

At nine-years-old, Dr. Pories was sent to Dachau, where he and his family were going to be killed.

His father found a way to get them visas to flee to South America and live a life free from Nazi rule.

Growing up through these hardships, Dr. Pories said he finds it disturbing how much discrimination there is in the world almost 80 years after the second world war.

“You know, the problem is, that this is not over. It’s happening right now as we speak, its happening not only to Ukraine, it’s happening in Sudan. It’s happening all over the world,” said Pories.

Dr. Pories said his speech is not just meant to bring awareness to the Holocaust, but to show people what could happen when a dictator goes too far.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.