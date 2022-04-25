Greenville man held on $12.3 million bond after drug bust

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been held on a $12.3 million bond after he was arrested on drug trafficking charges.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Kendrick Anderson was charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin 14 grams or more but less than 28 grams, four counts of trafficking opium or heroin 28 grams or more, trafficking in cocaine 28 grams or more, manufacturing a schedule-1 controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a probation violation.

Deputies say Anderson has been jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center.

