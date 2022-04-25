FRCE gets honored for missions support, Harrier readiness

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - Fleet Readiness Center East has been recognized for its support of the AV-8B Propulsion Integrated Product Team and the AV-8B Harrier fleet.

The AV-8B Weapons Systems Program Office (PMA-257) honored FRCE for its work, with Col. Mark Amspacher of the PMA-257 visiting the base on March 31 and giving staff letters of appreciation for the readiness of the fleets and support in its fighting missions.

“I could not be more proud of the team here at FRCE,” Capt. James Belmont, FRCE commanding officer said.

“Seeing a program office recognize our people in this way just reinforces to me that we employ some of the most innovative, highly skilled experts in the world, who have real-world impact on flight line readiness for the Harrier fleet and beyond. They will stop at nothing to ensure our warfighters receive the support they need.”

FRCE is an aviation repair and maintenance facility in Havelock on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. It is North Carolina’s largest maintenance, repair, overhaul, and technical services provider, with more than 4,000 civilian, military, and contract workers. You can learn more about the facility here.

