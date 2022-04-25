Former ECU basketball star Brandon Suggs completes transfer to conference foe UCF
Suggs has two years of eligibility left
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Former ECU men’s basketball star Brandon Suggs tweeted out today he has completed his transfer, and will stay in the AAC, going to UCF.
Suggs was the Pirates third leading scorer this year. He averaged just over 10 points and 4 rebounds per game for ECU. Not to mention was one of their best defenders with 14 blocks and 36 steals. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
