Former ECU basketball star Brandon Suggs completes transfer to conference foe UCF

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Former ECU men’s basketball star Brandon Suggs tweeted out today he has completed his transfer, and will stay in the AAC, going to UCF.

I would like to thank God for blessing me to be in the position I’m in today. I would like to thank my family for believing in me. I also would like to thank all the schools who reached out to me over the last few weeks.i will play at UCF‼️ #Chargeon #B4 ⚔️ @UCF_MBB pic.twitter.com/5MlNDjYrXY — Suggie Suggs 🚀 (@brandonsuggs32) April 25, 2022

Suggs was the Pirates third leading scorer this year. He averaged just over 10 points and 4 rebounds per game for ECU. Not to mention was one of their best defenders with 14 blocks and 36 steals. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

