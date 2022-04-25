ECU baseball’s Spivey honored as AAC Pitcher of the Week, Brooks no longer on roster

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball now in a tie for first place in the American Athletic Conference after dropping two of three games at Tulane over the weekend.

ECU’s Carter Spivey earned conference pitcher of the week. He was lights out in 9.2 innings of work out of the pen. No runs and eight strike outs pretty darn good. They will play at N.C State on Tuesday night.

Skylar Brooks has been out with injury since they faced VCU. He is no longer on the Pirates roster officially at request of the ECU Compliance Office. Reports are he will enter the transfer portal.

