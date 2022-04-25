Advertisement

Deputies: missing Craven County woman found one county over

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County sheriff’s deputies found a woman Monday morning who had been missing since Friday night.

Deputies say the 51-year-old was last seen in Craven County, but later found in Carteret County.

Malinda Bunn Waller’s was last seen Friday night at the Handy Mart store at Broad Creek Road and NC Highway 55 in New Bern.

Investigators sais Waller was wearing blue jeans and a Harley Davidson sweatshirt. Waller was reportedly driving a red 2010 Kia Forte with the North Carolina registration PJY-8398.

