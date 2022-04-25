Craven County road work continues into Monday

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in Craven County traveling on highway 70 may need to alter their route Monday morning.

Starting at 6:00 a.m. Department of Transportation crews are milling and paving the right lane of highway 70 East closing the roadway between the Trent River Bridge and exit 417.

Both exit ramps A and B will be closed too.

According to the DOT, message boards are up and US-70 East left and center lanes West of the Trent River Bridge are open.

Crews are expected to finish the project around 5:00 p.m. Monday.

