City of New Bern to close section of N. Craven Street Tuesday

N. Craven Street New Bern road closure
N. Craven Street New Bern road closure(City of New Bern)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern says North Craven Street between Avenue A and Avenue B will be closed Tuesday from 8 a.m. to noon.

The city will then close the road for the entire day Wednesday and Thursday. Water Resources will be working with Piedmont Natural Gas to relocate a gas line. Detour signs will be up.

The road is expected to be reopened on Thursday at 5 p.m.

