City of New Bern to close section of N. Craven Street Tuesday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern says North Craven Street between Avenue A and Avenue B will be closed Tuesday from 8 a.m. to noon.

The city will then close the road for the entire day Wednesday and Thursday. Water Resources will be working with Piedmont Natural Gas to relocate a gas line. Detour signs will be up.

The road is expected to be reopened on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.