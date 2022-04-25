Advertisement

City of Greenville hosts spring cleanup event

Greenville Spring Clean Up
Greenville Spring Clean Up(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Apr. 25, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A week-long effort to clean up the community is underway in Greenville.

The annual spring cleanup is underway in Greenville. The effort aims to promote a litter-free city and provide residents with the chance to dispose of unwanted bulk items responsibly.

The city is accepting car batteries and tires all week, in addition to the usual bulk trash the city collects. People can place items curbside and call the Greenville Public Works Department to request a pickup.

“That’s the sort of thing people, as they are picking up as it gets warmer... those are the types of things that tend to pop up, so this is the one week of the year that we collect those along with [the] rest of the bulk stuff that we pick up,” Jordan Anders, Greenville Public Works communications specialist said.

City employees are participating in a litter pick-up on city streets this Wednesday.

