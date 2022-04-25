City of Greenville to hold budget meeting Monday night
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville leaders are getting ready to discuss what to spend money on this year.
The city council set to hold two meetings Monday.
The first meeting will be a joint meeting with the Greenville Utilities Commission to discuss upcoming spending at the division.
Following, leaders will hear a budget proposal for the city’s 2023 fiscal year.
The current plan includes about $150 million in spending.
You can watch the meeting at 6:30 p.m. on GTV9 or on their website.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.