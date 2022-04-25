Advertisement

City of Greenville to hold budget meeting Monday night

City of Greenville
City of Greenville(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville leaders are getting ready to discuss what to spend money on this year.

The city council set to hold two meetings Monday.

The first meeting will be a joint meeting with the Greenville Utilities Commission to discuss upcoming spending at the division.

Following, leaders will hear a budget proposal for the city’s 2023 fiscal year.

The current plan includes about $150 million in spending.

You can watch the meeting at 6:30 p.m. on GTV9 or on their website.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler
Update: Infant sibling deaths ruled homicide, mother and boyfriend charged
Malinda Bunn Waller
POLICE: Craven Co woman missing since Friday
3-month and 1-year-old siblings dead, suspicious death investigation underway
Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler
Court appearance scheduled for homicide suspects in infant sibling deaths
The missing children, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson and a...
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 children missing in Mississippi River

Latest News

Atlantic Beach
Atlantic Beach meeting to discuss redevelopment plan
J.H. Rose High School presents ‘The Addams Family, a New Musical”
J.H. Rose High School Presents "The Addams Family Musical"
J.H. Rose High School in Greenville
J.H. Rose High School presents ‘The Addams Family, a New Musical”
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
Craven County road work continues into Monday