City of Greenville to hold budget meeting Monday night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville leaders are getting ready to discuss what to spend money on this year.

The city council set to hold two meetings Monday.

The first meeting will be a joint meeting with the Greenville Utilities Commission to discuss upcoming spending at the division.

Following, leaders will hear a budget proposal for the city’s 2023 fiscal year.

The current plan includes about $150 million in spending.

You can watch the meeting at 6:30 p.m. on GTV9 or on their website.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.