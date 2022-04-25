Chastain wins at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) - Ross Chastain surged into the lead as he closed in on the checkered flag Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway to steal his second career Cup Series win.

Chastain simply stayed in line over the final few laps as leader Erik Jones and reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson fought for the win.

Larson made his attempt for the winning-pass on the final lap and Jones moved for the defensive block.

Chastain just pointed his Chevrolet straight, slipped past the leaders and won for the second time in five races.

Chastain and William Byron are the only multiple-race winners a quarter of the way through the Cup season.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.