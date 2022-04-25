Advertisement

Chastain wins at Talladega

Second win in Five Races
NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain (1) celebrates the win in Victory Lane following a...
NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain (1) celebrates the win in Victory Lane following a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Associated Press)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) - Ross Chastain surged into the lead as he closed in on the checkered flag Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway to steal his second career Cup Series win.

Chastain simply stayed in line over the final few laps as leader Erik Jones and reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson fought for the win.

Larson made his attempt for the winning-pass on the final lap and Jones moved for the defensive block.

Chastain just pointed his Chevrolet straight, slipped past the leaders and won for the second time in five races.

Chastain and William Byron are the only multiple-race winners a quarter of the way through the Cup season.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler
Update: Infant sibling deaths ruled homicide, mother and boyfriend charged
Wahl-Coates School
POLICE: Teacher dragged 9-year-old student by arm down hallway
Malinda Bunn Waller
POLICE: Craven Co woman missing since Friday
ENC drinkers among 250 charged in weekend alcohol offenses
Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler
Court appearance scheduled for homicide suspects in infant sibling deaths

Latest News

Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes top Islanders on the road
Spivey AAC Pitcher of the Week
ECU baseball’s Spivey honored as AAC Pitcher of the Week, Brooks no longer on roster
ECU guard Brandon Suggs
Former ECU basketball star Brandon Suggs completes transfer to conference foe UCF
ECU baseball evens up weekend series at Tulane