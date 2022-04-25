Atlantic Beach meeting to discuss redevelopment plan

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) -One coastal city is set to meet Monday to discuss plans to redevelop an historic site destroyed by past hurricanes.

Atlantic Beach City Council will meet at 6:00 p.m. to consider the construction of apartments at the former Showboat Motel.

According to the city, the former motel was a landmark destroyed in past hurricanes.

The meeting will be streamed here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.