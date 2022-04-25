Atlantic Beach meeting to discuss redevelopment plan
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) -One coastal city is set to meet Monday to discuss plans to redevelop an historic site destroyed by past hurricanes.
Atlantic Beach City Council will meet at 6:00 p.m. to consider the construction of apartments at the former Showboat Motel.
According to the city, the former motel was a landmark destroyed in past hurricanes.
The meeting will be streamed here.
