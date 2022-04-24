Advertisement

Update: Infant sibling deaths ruled homicide, mother and boyfriend charged

Update: Infant sibling deaths ruled homicide, mother and boyfriend charged
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police have upgraded the suspicious deaths of two children to a homicide Saturday night.

Rocky Mount Police responded to the 900 block of Drew Street for two kids in need of medical assistance around 9:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

E.M.S. transported a 3-month-old boy and his 1-year-old sister to UNC Nash Healthcare where the siblings were both pronounced dead.

The Rocky Mount Police Department’s Homicide Unit has arrested and charged the siblings’ mother and her boyfriend for their deaths.

21-year-old Zharia Noel and 21-year-old Ahmene Butler were charged with two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter and two counts of Felony Child Abuse.

Noel and Butler each received a $100,000 unsecured bond.

The Homicide Unit will continue to investigate this incident. Possible further charges await the reports from the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office into the cause of death for the children.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

