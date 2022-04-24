Advertisement

POLICE: Craven Co woman missing since Friday

Malinda Bunn Waller
Malinda Bunn Waller(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 51-year-old woman that has been missing since Friday.

Malinda Bunn Waller was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Friday night at the Handy Mart store at Broad Creek Road and NC Highway 55 in New Bern.

Investigators say Waller was wearing blue jeans and a Harley Davidson sweatshirt. Waller is reportedly driving a red 2010 Kia Forte with the North Carolina registration PJY-8398.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Malinda Waller is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357.

