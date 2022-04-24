Operation Spring Clean continues for another week starting Sunday evening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities will continue “Operation Spring Clean” from April 24 to April 29. The clean will extend into areas between Dickinson Ave. to Charles Blvd. and south to Greenville Blvd.

Operation Spring Clean is the annual preventive maintenance program to ensure that customers continue to receive high quality water. Cleaning will be conducted during 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to minimize inconvenience to customers, according to GUC.

According to GUC, all 722 miles of water distribution lines on its system will be cleaned during the 13-week program. Cleaning involves opening fire hydrants and allowing them to flow freely for a short time.

If customers have air or discolored water in their water lines as a result of “Operation Spring Clean,” GUC recommends turning on the cold water faucet in the bathtub and running the water for 5 to 10 minutes. Although there is no health risk, GUC advises customers to avoid washing clothes until the water is clear.

