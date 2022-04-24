Advertisement

Operation Spring Clean continues for another week starting Sunday evening

Greenville Utilities will continue "Operation Spring Clean," from April 24 - 29, in areas...
Greenville Utilities will continue "Operation Spring Clean," from April 24 - 29, in areas between Dickinson Ave. to Charles Blvd. and south to Greenville Blvd.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities will continue “Operation Spring Clean” from April 24 to April 29. The clean will extend into areas between Dickinson Ave. to Charles Blvd. and south to Greenville Blvd.

Operation Spring Clean is the annual preventive maintenance program to ensure that customers continue to receive high quality water. Cleaning will be conducted during 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to minimize inconvenience to customers, according to GUC.

According to GUC, all 722 miles of water distribution lines on its system will be cleaned during the 13-week program. Cleaning involves opening fire hydrants and allowing them to flow freely for a short time.

If customers have air or discolored water in their water lines as a result of “Operation Spring Clean,” GUC recommends turning on the cold water faucet in the bathtub and running the water for 5 to 10 minutes. Although there is no health risk, GUC advises customers to avoid washing clothes until the water is clear.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wahl-Coates School
Substitute teacher at Greenville elementary school charged with assaulting child
3-month and 1-year-old siblings dead, suspicious death investigation underway
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C.
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn responds to lingerie photos
Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler
Update: Infant sibling deaths ruled homicide, mother and boyfriend charged
Taquan Johnson
Rocky Mount police say man shot brother in Pizza Hut parking lot

Latest News

Farmville United @ the Cross and First Christian Church will be at the Farmville Dogwood...
Farmville United @ the Cross returns to Farmville Dogwood Festival Sunday
Martin County church reopens after 2017 fire
Update: Infant sibling deaths ruled homicide, mother and boyfriend charged
Update: Infant sibling deaths ruled homicide, mother and boyfriend charged
Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler
Update: Infant sibling deaths ruled homicide, mother and boyfriend charged