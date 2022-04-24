Advertisement

Martin County church reopens after 2017 fire

(WCAX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Hattie’s Chapel Church in Hassell is reopening after the building burned down in a 2017 fire.

According to the SBI, the fire was unintentional. Investigators told church members the fire started in the music room, possibly caused by something plugged into an electrical outlet.

A church elder tells WITN, the building was less than three-years-old went it caught on fire.

