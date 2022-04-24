Advertisement

Hurricanes come back to beat Devils in overtime

Rookie goalie Kochetkov gets win in debut
Carolina Hurricanes
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Rookie Seth Jarvis scored at 1:39 of overtime off a nice assist by defenseman Tony DeAngelo and the Hurricanes rallied from a late two-goal deficit to beat the Devils 3-2 on Saturday.

The Hurricanes’ third straight win gave them 110 points and a two-point lead in the division. They started the day tied for first place with the New York Rangers, who were beaten 3-1 by Boston later in th afternoon. The Hurricanes and Rangers each have three games left in the regular season.

Rookie goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov made 17 saves for Carolina in winning his NHL debut.

Carolina tied the game at 2-all on third-period goals by Brady Skjei and Nino Niederreiter in the final five minutes.

The 22-year-old Kochetkov has had a odd season. He played in 23 KHL games. When his team didn’t make the playoffs, the 2019 second-round draft pick went to the AHL and posted an 13-1-1 record with Chicago. He was called up recently after Frederik Anderson was hurt and got to play after backing up Antti Raanta for two games.

Hurricanes are at the New York Islanders on Sunday.

