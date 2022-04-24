Greenville residents pick up trash Sunday to keep city clean

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Just two days after Earth Day residents of Greenville wanted to show that it’s important to take care of our planet more than just one day a year.

RAW Plastics and a recycling advocates joined forces in cleaning up a portion of the downtown area.

“I use this world everyday so, it’s very important to me,” said volunteer Dana Springle. “I need it to be able to give back to me, and so I think I can put a little bit into it.”

Earth Day was Friday, but Alan Riggs, RAW Plastics CFO, said they wanted to keep the movement going.

“We’re calling it basically ‘Earth Day part three.’ It’s been a three day weekend of Earth Day events,” said Riggs. “Today we’re doing a clean up around the Dickinson Avenue area, just trying to get as much trash and stuff out of our environment as possible.”

Springle said while Earth Day is a great promotion to keep the world clean, more can be done.

“We have one national holiday a year for the earth right, but we’re using it 365 days a year. Each one of those days we can add a little bit of a contribution, be it recycling at home or changing how we interact with our environment. It’s critical,” said Springle.

Riggs said people can easily ignore how bad the littering problem is in Greenville.”

“Keeping Greenville pretty is always important. Getting more volunteers out, they see how bad trash can be out here,” said Riggs. “Maybe they’ll be more conscious about it. Even the volunteers that don’t show might see us later and be like, ‘Oh wow, I need to be a bit better about what I do making sure I’m not ruining our environment.’”

Riggs plans cleanups multiple times a year.

“We just did one yesterday on the Tar River. We try to keep cleanups going. Hopefully we get to a point where we won’t have to keep doing clean ups. The environment will actually be clean enough; people will taking more responsibility for their waste,” said Riggs.

Volunteers were happy to come out and clean, saying it was better than what they would typically do on a Sunday morning.

“You know, it’s one of those things. We can do anything on a Sunday morning, and so being able to give back to our community, get some exercise and spend this time building fellowship with our community members,” said Springle, “it’s really an opportunity that I wouldn’t have had I sat on the couch with my coffee this morning.”

Springle said she hopes Greenville businesses use their social media platforms to spread the message about keeping their community clean.

The volunteers helped clean up Fifth Street to Tenth Street and Evans Street, and Albemarle Avenue.

