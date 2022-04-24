Farmville United @ the Cross returns to Farmville Dogwood Festival Sunday
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - First Christian Church and Farmville United @ the Cross will be at the Farmville Dogwood Festival Sunday morning hosting a free unity walk and worship service.
The unity walk begins at the Farmville Community Center at 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at the Town Commons gazebo starts at 10 a.m.
People are told to bring a chair and a friend with them to the event.
The Farmville Dogwood Festival runs until 5 p.m. today.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.