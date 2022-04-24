Advertisement

ECU baseball evens up weekend series at Tulane

ECU 8, Tulane 3
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU’s offense picked up where it left off on Friday bashing four homers and earning an 8-3 win Saturday evening.

ECU got a pair of home runs from Jacob Jenkins-Cowart, Bryson Worrell and Cam Clonch also hit balls out.

The Pirates got an incredible relief effort by Carter Spivey who also carried over his stellar outing Tuesday to the weekend. Spivey went 7.1 innings in relief. He allowed no earned runs on three hits. He enabled the Pirates to use only two pitchers in the game.

ECU fell to Tulane on Friday 11-5. They will go for the series win on Sunday. First pitch is at 1 PM.

