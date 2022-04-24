Court appearance scheduled for homicide suspects in infant sibling deaths

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The two suspects of the homicide of two infant siblings in Rocky Mount are scheduled for their first court appearance.

Saturday, the mother of the children, 21-year-old Zharia Noel, and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Ahmene Butler were arrested and each charged with two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter due to negligence and two counts of Felony Child Abuse due to the children sustaining bodily injuries.

They both have a first court appearance scheduled for Monday at 9:00 a.m. at the Edgecombe County Courthouse in Tarboro, N.C.

Around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a call at the 900 block of Drew St. where E.M.S located a 3-month-old infant male and his 14-month-old toddler sister unresponsive inside a parked vehicle.

The children were transported to UNC Nash Health Care, where they were pronounced dead. Saturday evening, the investigation was upgraded from Suspicious Death to a Homicide.

Noel and Butler each received a $100,000 unsecured bond by the Magistrate and were released from custody.

The Rocky Mount Police Department will continue to investigate the deaths. Further charges await reports from the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office.

Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

