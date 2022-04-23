Advertisement

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn responds to lingerie photos

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C.
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has responded to photos circulating online apparently showing him wearing lingerie and drinking from a wine glass.

The congressman from western North Carolina called the pictures “goofy vacation photos” taken well before he decided to run for Congress.

Cawthorn implied that the images were an attempt to hurt him, also encouraging his Twitter followers to share their most embarrassing vacation pictures in the replies to his tweet.

The 26-year-old congressman has been embattled with controversy as of late, leading GOP leaders like Thom Tillis to endorse Cawthorn’s opponent in the upcoming primary election.

