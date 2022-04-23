UNC, ECU football players coach up the next generation at inaugural Morehead City Parks and Rec Football Skills Clinic

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Morehead City Parks and Recreation holding a football clinic this morning bringing in not only some local coaches but some former local high school and now college players to help teach kids the game.

“I really enjoyed being out there with the kids,” says former East Carteret star and ECU wide receiver Maceo Donald, “I kind of remember me doing a camp when I was younger with TJ Courman. He was a legend at East Carteret so I remember doing a youth camp with them and it was really fun. So, I’m happy to have that experience now.”

“It was really important just coming back to help these guys with anything,” says former Havelock star and UNC running back Kamarro Edmonds, “We helped the running backs with a lot of footwork. The guys look like, even the younger kids, they stepped up first and it was just great today. I felt the vibe.”

A chance for Edmonds to play coach for his former Havelock quarterback.

“Of course, my QB1,” says Edmonds, “He just doing his thing. He just doing his thing. He’s doing very well. He’s come a long way.”

Andrew Frazier is ready for a big final season with the Rams. He says all ages benefitted from the clinic.

“Got to know a lot, especially with the college guys, they just taught us how like colleges went, how practices went, how everything goes,” says Havelock senior quarterback Andrew Frazier, “From faith, to sleeping habits, to eating, to practice you really got to know it all.”

Frazier learning from UNC quarterback Jefferson Boaz. Boaz little brother also there, learning not from big brother, but ECU and former D.H. Conley star quarterback Holton Ahlers.

“You know I didn’t have a quarterback coach growing up, I was self taught and in a lot of ways still am,” says ECU and former D.H. Conley star quarterback Holton Ahlers, “I enjoy working on my own. Being able to help those guys out, teach them what I’ve learned was definitely cool today.”

A bunch of UNC and ECU football players in Morehead City for a clinic. Definitely a touchdown for the kids. Ahlers wishes he had had something like this growing up.

“You grow up idolizing college football players and college football in general. Now you are in the position where these kids are looking up to you,” says Ahlers, “it’s been good and it has been a blessing to be in the position I am in. I am just trying to impact as many kids as I can.”

“They get a lot of opportunities I might not have been able to have when I was younger,” says Donald, “so I think this was really important.”

Not only is this great for the kids learning from some great football minds, but it helps raise money for a scholarship fund. It helps kids in Morehead City go to summer camp.

