Study finds vaccines could have prevented thousands of deaths

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ve repeatedly heard health department leaders stress the importance of getting COVID-19 vaccines. Now a new study shows that doing so could have saved hundreds of thousands of lives.

“I think it just makes sense to have all the protection that you can,” Greenville resident Barbara Pierpont said. Data from a new study backs Pierpont up.

The analysis, by Kaiser Family Foundation, found nearly 234,000 COVID-19 adult deaths could have been prevented if unvaccinated adults had gotten their shots in a timely fashion. Those numbers were tracked starting in June 2021 when vaccines became widely available through March 2022.

“I think it’s complicated. I do. I think that there’s lots of misinformation, and that’s unfortunate. I do think there’s a responsibility to look after each other, and I think it’s a good thing to get it,” said Pierpont.

As of mid-April, nearly a million people in the United States have died from COVID-19, but some feel there are a lot of other factors to take into account when hearing those numbers. They feel the vaccine alone should not be credited for saving or not saving lives in every case.

“Personally I feel the vaccine does have many benefits for people in the older population. I feel like people with underlying health conditions could definitely benefit from it. Me, personally, I’m healthy, I’m young. I don’t feel the need to get the vaccine,” East Carolina University student Holly Plasky said.

Those “vaccine-preventable deaths” only make up about a quarter of the nearly one million who have died. While not everyone agrees that the vaccine is necessary to save lives, Pierpont feels it’s comforting to hear numbers that support her choices.

“I just had my second booster, and it just makes sense to me,” she said.

