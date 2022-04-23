Advertisement

Police investigating shooting at Rocky Mount sports bar

Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting that sent four people to the hospital early...
Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting that sent four people to the hospital early Saturday morning.(MGN ONLINE)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting that sent four people to the hospital early Saturday morning.

Police say RMPD officers working security at Gators Sports Bar, located at 1171 Jeffreys Rd., reported “shots fired” in the bar’s parking lot Saturday morning near 1:50 a.m.

Additional officers arrived on scene and found four people suffering from gunshot wounds, police say.

According to officials, three victims were transported to UNC Nash Healthcare for treatment. The fourth victim was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The condition of each person is unknown.

Police say a private security guard at the bar got a laceration on his hand following a fight inside the building moments before the shooting.

The Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division, Major Crimes Unit, is investigating what led to the shooting.

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact Rocky Mount police at 22-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wahl-Coates School
Substitute teacher at Greenville elementary school charged with assaulting child
Anthony Stanley / Zorriah Yarrell / Nijear Singleton
Three charged in shooting of Jacksonville man
Maurice Davis is up for parole in the 1996 murder of a six-year-old boy.
DA: Man who killed 6-year-old boy after getting off school bus should never be freed
Rep. Greg Murphy speaks about children found dead at Camp Lejeune
Murphy: Camp Lejeune needs to keep public informed after 3 kids found dead
Fatal crash
Motorcyclist killed in Onslow County crash

Latest News

(GRAY photo)
ECU radio station to hold Vinylthon on National Record Store day
(GRAY PHOTO)
Carteret hosts county-wide clean-up day Saturday
Pitt Community College
PCC hosts event to assist students with completing financial aid form
Weekend Planner
Events happening in ENC on Saturday