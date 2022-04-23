Police investigating shooting at Rocky Mount sports bar

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting that sent four people to the hospital early Saturday morning.

Police say RMPD officers working security at Gators Sports Bar, located at 1171 Jeffreys Rd., reported “shots fired” in the bar’s parking lot Saturday morning near 1:50 a.m.

Additional officers arrived on scene and found four people suffering from gunshot wounds, police say.

According to officials, three victims were transported to UNC Nash Healthcare for treatment. The fourth victim was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The condition of each person is unknown.

Police say a private security guard at the bar got a laceration on his hand following a fight inside the building moments before the shooting.

The Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division, Major Crimes Unit, is investigating what led to the shooting.

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact Rocky Mount police at 22-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

