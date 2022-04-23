Advertisement

PCC hosts event to assist students with completing financial aid form

Pitt Community College
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College will host “FAFSA Day” on campus to assist current and prospective students with completing Free Application for Federal Student Aid forms for the 2022 Fall Semester.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 23 in the Craig F. Goess Student Center on Pitt’s main campus, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To participate, students should visit https://studentaid.gov to get a federal student aid ID.

In addition to the ID, they are encouraged to pre-register at https://bit.ly/pccfafsaday22 and bring the following items to the event:

• List of schools to which he or she is applying

• Parent and student Social Security numbers

• Driver’s license (if possible)

• Copy of 2021 tax returns

• Records of untaxed income and assets

For more “FAFSA Day” information, call PCC’s Adult Learning Center at (252) 493-3052, or email pccalc@email.pittcc.edu.

