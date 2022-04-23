New climate report shows increasing US temperatures

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Recent reports from Climate Central show the overall temperatures of the United States have gradually increased since 1970.

The released data shows impacts here in Eastern North Carolina.

Greenville has had a faster temperature rise than the rest of the state and the country (+3.2 degrees compared to +2.4 and +2.6, respectively.

“I find the reports confirmative of what we’ve known now for the last 20 years,” Dr. Hans Paerl, UNC collaborative environmental research professor said. “Things are getting more extreme.”

Paerl says the extreme weather conditions, like severe storms and droughts, are a direct side effect of greenhouse gas emissions warming the planet.

Suzanne Thompson, UNC environmental professor, notices other products harming the planet.

“Students and some researchers studying microplastics in the ocean... it’s getting out of hand, the amount of plastic that we use. I think it’s up to every individual, and certainly businesses, to start manufacturing reusable plastic.”

Encounter 61 Church in Emerald Isle is using plastic bags to help make handwoven quilts to give out to the homeless.

“The outpouring of bags from my community was amazing so all these bags would have either gone into be recycled or been thrown away into the environment and so now they’re being put together and they’re being put into a mat that somebody can use.”

Despite the efforts of locals, scientists fear the severe side effects of the increased temperatures ahead of hurricane season.

Colorado State University scientists say there will be at least 19 named storms and nine hurricanes in this year’s severe storms forecast.

An average season normally has 14 named storms, about seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

“The warm temperatures are leading to ocean water getting warmer. That is leading to more evaporation from the surface. The storms pick up the higher rainfall from that evaporation and we’re left with flooding, and warm and more extreme storm events that are impacting our coastal zone,” Paerl said.

Paerl says increased temperatures will cause more nutrients and sediments that cause the shoreline to be flushed off the coast and into our coastal waterways, ultimately worsening water quality.

