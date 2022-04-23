Advertisement

New climate report shows increasing US temperatures

New climate report shows increasing US temperatures
By Deric Rush
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Recent reports from Climate Central show the overall temperatures of the United States have gradually increased since 1970.

The released data shows impacts here in Eastern North Carolina.

Greenville has had a faster temperature rise than the rest of the state and the country (+3.2 degrees compared to +2.4 and +2.6, respectively.

“I find the reports confirmative of what we’ve known now for the last 20 years,” Dr. Hans Paerl, UNC collaborative environmental research professor said. “Things are getting more extreme.”

Paerl says the extreme weather conditions, like severe storms and droughts, are a direct side effect of greenhouse gas emissions warming the planet.

Suzanne Thompson, UNC environmental professor, notices other products harming the planet.

“Students and some researchers studying microplastics in the ocean... it’s getting out of hand, the amount of plastic that we use. I think it’s up to every individual, and certainly businesses, to start manufacturing reusable plastic.”

Encounter 61 Church in Emerald Isle is using plastic bags to help make handwoven quilts to give out to the homeless.

Despite the efforts of locals, scientists fear the severe side effects of the increased temperatures ahead of hurricane season.

Colorado State University scientists say there will be at least 19 named storms and nine hurricanes in this year’s severe storms forecast.

An average season normally has 14 named storms, about seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

“The warm temperatures are leading to ocean water getting warmer. That is leading to more evaporation from the surface. The storms pick up the higher rainfall from that evaporation and we’re left with flooding, and warm and more extreme storm events that are impacting our coastal zone,” Paerl said.

Paerl says increased temperatures will cause more nutrients and sediments that cause the shoreline to be flushed off the coast and into our coastal waterways, ultimately worsening water quality.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Greg Murphy speaks about children found dead at Camp Lejeune
Murphy: Camp Lejeune needs to keep public informed after 3 kids found dead
Anthony Stanley / Zorriah Yarrell / Nijear Singleton
Three charged in shooting of Jacksonville man
Kristophor Laursen, Kelli Harper
Down East couple arrested following internet crimes against children investigation
James Shepard, Jr. was convicted this week in Martin County of statutory rape of a child.
Williamston man gets 40 years in child rape case
Maurice Davis is up for parole in the 1996 murder of a six-year-old boy.
DA: Man who killed 6-year-old boy after getting off school bus should never be freed

Latest News

Jamazia Tillery
Police: Man arrested after killing mother of his child in Littleton
Three arrested in Onslow County after bank break-in
Three arrested in Onslow County after bank break-in
Substitute teacher at Greenville elementary school charged with assaulting child
Substitute teacher at Greenville elementary school charged with assaulting child
New climate report shows increasing US temperatures
New climate report shows increasing US temperatures