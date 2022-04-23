Events happening in ENC on Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today, there are a variety of events taking place across Eastern Carolina.

In Greenville:

The Cub Scouts are hosting their Bicycle Rodeo to help teach kids the elements of bike safety. The event will be in the parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be food, an obstacle course and the chance to sign up to be a scout. Registration is required. Masks are required at the event. The event address is 3500 Galleria Drive.

The Pitt County Senior Center’s Springfest runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Homemade goods and crafts like jewelry, clothing and home goods will be for sale. Food trucks will also be on-site during the event. The event location is 4551 County Home Road.