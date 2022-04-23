Advertisement

Events happening in ENC on Saturday

Weekend Planner
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today, there are a variety of events taking place across Eastern Carolina.

In Greenville:

  • The Cub Scouts are hosting their Bicycle Rodeo to help teach kids the elements of bike safety. The event will be in the parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be food, an obstacle course and the chance to sign up to be a scout. Registration is required. Masks are required at the event. The event address is 3500 Galleria Drive.
  • The Pitt County Senior Center’s Springfest runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Homemade goods and crafts like jewelry, clothing and home goods will be for sale. Food trucks will also be on-site during the event. The event location is 4551 County Home Road.
  • The Spring Fling Community Event will feature 50 vendors in the hopes of introducing the community to local businesses and entrepreneurs. Shazia Thomas, owner and creator of SJ Made It Studios, will host the event. It runs from 1 to 5 p.m. at 406 SW Greenville Blvd.

In Washington:

  • The Kiwanis Club of Washington will host its first Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser starting at 11 a.m. at the Washington-Warren Airport. A helicopter will drop 500 numbered golf balls in a target area at the airport at 11:30 a.m. The three closest balls to the target’s center will win cash prizes; $1,500 for first, $1,000 for second and $500 for third closest. Winners do not need to be present. Profits from the event will benefit Bright Futures of Beaufort County and Kiwanis service projects and scholarships for youth in the county. Golf balls can be purchased online here starting at $25 per ball. Deadline to purchase tickets online is today at 10 a.m.

