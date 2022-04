Events happening in ENC on Saturday

The Kiwanis Club of Washington will host its first Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser starting at 11 a.m. at the Washington-Warren Airport. A helicopter will drop 500 numbered golf balls in a target area at the airport at 11:30 a.m. The three closest balls to the target’s center will win cash prizes; $1,500 for first, $1,000 for second and $500 for third closest. Winners do not need to be present. Profits from the event will benefit Bright Futures of Beaufort County and Kiwanis service projects and scholarships for youth in the county. Golf balls can be purchased online here starting at $25 per ball. Deadline to purchase tickets online is today at 10 a.m.