ECU radio station to hold Vinylthon on National Record Store day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU’s college radio station, WZMB 91.3 FM, is participating in Vinylthon on National Record Store Day. The radio station will host a 12 hour block of special broadcasting of playing vinyl records from 9am-9pm.

Over 150 radio stations from around the world are participating, and WZMB is the only station in NC participating.

Vinylthon, sponsored by the College Radio Foundation, was founded in recognition of the re-popularizing of vinyl.

It has become a global event and is celebrating its seventh year.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.