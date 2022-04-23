Dogwood Festival in full bloom after COVID cancellations

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville continued celebrating its annual Dogwood Festival for the first time in two years.

The COVID-19 pandemic shut the festival down, but Saturday, hundreds of people took part in the fun.

“To get out and see everybody, and seeing these smiling faces, it’s really magical,” said Ryan Biggerstaff, a festival goer.

People were ready to go to Downtown Farmville and celebrate after being stuck in their homes.

“I almost forgot what it’s like to socialize with people we don’t know. Just today the people we met and friended is pretty neat, to see we are people, we are still people, like we were pre-COVID,” said Biggerstaff.

There was something for everyone at the festival. Temika Blount took her granddaughter to the petting zoo.

“She really loved the wallaby over there and the hedgehog,” said Blount.

It’s not just the people enjoying the festival. Vendors said it is really important for them to be able to set up their tents again.

“Hundreds of different vendors here that do hundreds of different things. Everybody has their own little niche and it’s just so big time,” said Stephen Sharpe. “It’s so big to have that face to face interaction.”

Sharpe said for a lot of these vendors, festivals like these are what keep their businesses afloat.

“You ask a lot of these vendors, their packing their vans up, packing their trucks up, they’re going to this every single weekend and for the past two years they haven’t been able to do that,” said Sharpe.

Another vendor says the grand return might make this a historic year.

“Great weather, probably some of the best weather we’ve ever had at the Dogwood Festival, probably one of the best crowds I’ve seen on a Saturday. Yesterday there was a great crowd, especially after school got out,” said Don Rhodes. “I think over all, we’re probably having one of the best dogwood festivals we’ve ever had.”

The final day of Dogwood Festival is Sunday.

