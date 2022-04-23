Advertisement

Dogwood Festival in full bloom after COVID cancellations

Dogwood Festival in full bloom after COVID cancellations
By Jackson Parrish
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville continued celebrating its annual Dogwood Festival for the first time in two years.

The COVID-19 pandemic shut the festival down, but Saturday, hundreds of people took part in the fun.

“To get out and see everybody, and seeing these smiling faces, it’s really magical,” said Ryan Biggerstaff, a festival goer.

People were ready to go to Downtown Farmville and celebrate after being stuck in their homes.

“I almost forgot what it’s like to socialize with people we don’t know. Just today the people we met and friended is pretty neat, to see we are people, we are still people, like we were pre-COVID,” said Biggerstaff.

There was something for everyone at the festival. Temika Blount took her granddaughter to the petting zoo.

“She really loved the wallaby over there and the hedgehog,” said Blount.

It’s not just the people enjoying the festival. Vendors said it is really important for them to be able to set up their tents again.

“Hundreds of different vendors here that do hundreds of different things. Everybody has their own little niche and it’s just so big time,” said Stephen Sharpe. “It’s so big to have that face to face interaction.”

Sharpe said for a lot of these vendors, festivals like these are what keep their businesses afloat.

“You ask a lot of these vendors, their packing their vans up, packing their trucks up, they’re going to this every single weekend and for the past two years they haven’t been able to do that,” said Sharpe.

Another vendor says the grand return might make this a historic year.

“Great weather, probably some of the best weather we’ve ever had at the Dogwood Festival, probably one of the best crowds I’ve seen on a Saturday. Yesterday there was a great crowd, especially after school got out,” said Don Rhodes. “I think over all, we’re probably having one of the best dogwood festivals we’ve ever had.”

The final day of Dogwood Festival is Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wahl-Coates School
Substitute teacher at Greenville elementary school charged with assaulting child
Maurice Davis is up for parole in the 1996 murder of a six-year-old boy.
DA: Man who killed 6-year-old boy after getting off school bus should never be freed
Anthony Stanley / Zorriah Yarrell / Nijear Singleton
Three charged in shooting of Jacksonville man
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C.
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn responds to lingerie photos
Rep. Greg Murphy speaks about children found dead at Camp Lejeune
Murphy: Camp Lejeune needs to keep public informed after 3 kids found dead

Latest News

Police investigating shooting at Rocky Mount sports bar
Police investigating shooting at Rocky Mount sports bar
3-month and 1-year-old siblings dead, suspicious death investigation underway
3-month and 1-year-old siblings dead, suspicious death investigation underway
Dogwood Festival in full bloom after COVID cancellations
Bike rodeo held to promote riding safety for kids
Bike rodeo held to promote riding safety for kids