Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudless weekend helps temps reach the 80s

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sunshine will stick with us through the weekend as high pressure keeps the clouds at a distance. The center of the high pressure system will move offshore tonight into Sunday morning, shifting winds from the east today to the southwest by tomorrow. Even though this change will go unnoticed by many, it will produce a noticeable rise in temperatures. Highs today will reach into the upper 70s (a few inland communities will reach the low 80s) while tomorrow will see highs max out in the mid 80s. Overnight lows will stay elevated as well, holding near 60° over the next few nights.

The pattern of sunny weather will finally come to an end by Tuesday as a cold front arrives. Rain will start to come down late Tuesday afternoon and will dry up early Wednesday morning. In total, about a quarter of an inch of rain is expected, not nearly enough to put a significant dent in our rainfall deficit. Since the start of the year, we’ve seen just over 9.5 inches of rain, about 4.5 inches shy of the 13.0 inches that we normally see. Temperatures will tumble following the cold front, dropping to the mid 70s by Wednesday and the mid 60s over both Thursday and Friday.

Saturday

Sunny and pleasant with highs around 79. Wind: E 5-10.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warm with a high of 84. Wind: S 5.

Monday

Sunny and warm with high of 86. Wind: SW 5.

Tuesday

Partly sunny with a chance of showers late. High of 84. Wind: SW 10. Rain chances: 40%

Wednesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 73. Wind: SE 5.

