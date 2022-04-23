Carteret hosts county-wide clean-up day Saturday

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new organization in Carteret County is hosting a countywide cleanup.

Litter Free Land and Sea is a group designed to support volunteer cleanups and communicate the efforts of waste contractors to maintain the cleanliness of Carteret County.

On April 23 from 9a.m. to 12 p.m., participants are encouraged to meet at one of the following locations:

Peletier Town Hall, 1603 N.C. 58, Peletier.

Fort Benjamin Recreation Center, 100 McQueen Ave, Newport.

Train Depot, 1001 Arendell St., Morehead City.

Grayden Paul Park, 718 Front St., Beaufort .

Eastern Park, 450 N.C. 70, Smyrna.

Salter Path Beach Access, 1025 Salter Path Road, Salter Path

