Bike rodeo held to promote riding safety for kids

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A bicycle safety rodeo was held Saturday morning by Greenville and Winterville volunteers.

The event was aimed to promote safety for kids riding bikes ages five to 18.

Riders went through training on how to get the right pressure in their tires, making sure their helmet is secured properly, and testing their brakes.

Once their bikes were all set, they rode through an obstacle course.

Volunteers at this event were happy to see the kids have a great time while learning something important.

“So many kids are riding bikes that don’t know a thing about safety, riding in the wrong direction, riding without helmets, lights, without proper air pressure in their tires,” said volunteer Johnny Fleming. “Those are the things they need to know about to keep themselves safe and from getting hurt.”

The Cubs Scouts used this event as an opportunity to reach out to young kids about joining their dens.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.