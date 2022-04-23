Advertisement

Bike rodeo held to promote riding safety for kids

Bike Rodeo held to promote safety.
Bike Rodeo held to promote safety.(Jackson Parrish)
By Jackson Parrish
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A bicycle safety rodeo was held Saturday morning by Greenville and Winterville volunteers.

The event was aimed to promote safety for kids riding bikes ages five to 18.

Riders went through training on how to get the right pressure in their tires, making sure their helmet is secured properly, and testing their brakes.

Once their bikes were all set, they rode through an obstacle course.

Volunteers at this event were happy to see the kids have a great time while learning something important.

“So many kids are riding bikes that don’t know a thing about safety, riding in the wrong direction, riding without helmets, lights, without proper air pressure in their tires,” said volunteer Johnny Fleming. “Those are the things they need to know about to keep themselves safe and from getting hurt.”

The Cubs Scouts used this event as an opportunity to reach out to young kids about joining their dens.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wahl-Coates School
Substitute teacher at Greenville elementary school charged with assaulting child
Maurice Davis is up for parole in the 1996 murder of a six-year-old boy.
DA: Man who killed 6-year-old boy after getting off school bus should never be freed
Anthony Stanley / Zorriah Yarrell / Nijear Singleton
Three charged in shooting of Jacksonville man
Rep. Greg Murphy speaks about children found dead at Camp Lejeune
Murphy: Camp Lejeune needs to keep public informed after 3 kids found dead
Fatal crash
Motorcyclist killed in Onslow County crash

Latest News

(GRAY photo)
ECU radio station to hold Vinylthon on National Record Store day
Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting that sent four people to the hospital early...
Police investigating shooting at Rocky Mount sports bar
(GRAY PHOTO)
Carteret hosts county-wide clean-up day Saturday
Pitt Community College
PCC hosts event to assist students with completing financial aid form