3-month and 1-year-old siblings dead, suspicious death investigation underway

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of two children in Rocky Mount Saturday.

Rocky Mount Police responded to the 900 block of Drew Street for two kids in need of medical assistance.

E.M.S. transported a 3-month-old boy and his 1-year-old sister to UNC Nash Healthcare where the siblings were both pronounced dead.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office is investigation the cause of death for both children.

The Rocky Mount Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Department of Social Services are also actively investigating the deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

