Two charged after child dies from fentanyl overdose in Long View, police say

LONG VIEW, N.C. (WBTV) – Two women have been indicted by a grand jury after a child in Long View died of a fentanyl overdose, authorities said.

According to the Long View Police Department, officers were called to Frye Regional Medical Center on Nov. 7, 2021, after a child was taken to the emergency department in a “state of medical emergency.”

Authorities said the child was later pronounced dead on the same day.

Following notification of the situation by the Hickory Police Department, investigators with the Long View PD and agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conducted a crime scene search at a residence on 24th Street SW in the town limits of Long View.

On March 28, 2022, investigators received the final autopsy report from the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which determined the cause of death to be the toxic effects of fentanyl, according to law enforcement.

Earlier this week, a Catawba County grand jury returned true bills of indictment for Haley Odessa Godshall and Daisy Renee Bare, investigators said. Both were charged with felonious involuntary manslaughter.

Both were served with the indictment on Thursday. Godshall was placed under a $100,000 secured bond, while Bare was placed under a $1 million secured bond, a news release stated.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Long View Police Department at (828) 327-2343.

