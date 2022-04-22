Advertisement

Three charged in shooting of Jacksonville man

Anthony Stanley / Zorriah Yarrell / Nijear Singleton
Anthony Stanley / Zorriah Yarrell / Nijear Singleton(Jacksonville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have charged three people in connection with a Wednesday morning shooting in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Police Department says Anthony Stanley, 22, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, going armed to the terror of the public, discharging a dangerous weapon, three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, malicious assault in secret, felony conspiracy, and injury to personal property.

Nijear Singleton, 22, was charged with felony solicit gang activity and accessory after the fact of attempted first-degree murder.

Zorriah Yarrell, 22, was charged with accessory after the fact of attempted first-degree murder.

Police say they learned Stanley fired several rounds and struck Ruben Corley Jr. Wednesday at about 9:30 a.m. Further investigation revealed that Singleton helped Stanley get rid of evidence after the shooting, and Yarrell helped Stanley get away from police.

WITN was told the shooting happened at Sandy Run Apartments on Coleman Drive and Corley was brought to US Naval Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lieutenant Christopher Funcke says “more arrests are forthcoming and this is still an active and ongoing investigation.”

Stanley is being held on a $650,000 bond.

Singleton is being held on a $50,000 bond. Yarrell is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to reach out to the Jacksonville Police Department at 910-938-5034 or jwenderoth@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

