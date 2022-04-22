Three arrested in Onslow County after bank break-in

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three men have been arrested in Onslow County for breaking into a bank and stealing a car to get there.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Christopher Rhodes, 20-year-old Michael Bonnette, and 21-year-old Jamari Bonds were each charged with felony larceny, injury to real property, felony breaking and entering, felony safecracking, and felony conspiracy.

WITN is told Rhodes was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, felony possessing methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Bonds was also charged with resisting a public officer and felony probation violation.

Deputies say they responded to First Citizens Bank on Richlands Highway Thursday in reference to the bank being broken into. They say they found a side window to the bank broken, but nothing appeared to be stolen. When deputies reviewed camera footage, they saw two people in a white Ford F-150 involved in the crime.

We’re told that later in the day, deputies on another call stopped that same Ford vehicle, and they arrested Rhodes for the drug and gun crimes. It was then that deputies found clothing that matched the clothing the men wore in the bank camera footage, and deputies arrested all people in the car.

Deputies learned that the Ford F-150 had been stolen in the early morning hours from the area of Holly Shelter Road. The driver, Bonnette, and passengers Rhodes and Bonds were all arrested.

Rhodes was given a $23,000 secured bond. Bonnette was given a $15,000 secured bond. Bonds was given a $14,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office says the Jacksonville Police Department is currently conducting its own investigations into multiple instances of breaking and entering that occurred in the same time frame. More charges are pending.

