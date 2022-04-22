Advertisement

Substitute teacher at Greenville elementary school charged with assaulting child

Greenville police are investigating an assault.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A substitute teacher at a Greenville elementary school has been charged with assaulting a student.

Greenville police say they were called to Wahl-Coates Elementary School on East 5th Street around 12:50 p.m. Thursday.

Officers say they learned that a child under the age of 12 was assaulted by the staff member.

Latisha Turner has been charged with assault on a minor under 12.

WITN has reached out to Pitt County Schools for a statement and information on Turner’s employment status with the school district. So far, we have not heard back from them.

