‘Spring-A-Pet Auction’ opens virtually Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The ‘Spring-A-Pet Auction’ benefitting two non-profit animal rescues and organizations in Eastern North Carolina opens virtually Friday morning.

Everyone is welcome to participate and the auction says 100% of the proceeds will go directly to Carolina Animal Network and J&J’s Homeless Rescue.

The auction is in it’s fifth year and aims to save abused, abandoned and homeless animals in our state.

The event opens Friday at 8:00 a.m. and closes at 8:00 p.m.

Visit their Facebook page to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.