‘Spring-A-Pet Auction’ opens virtually Friday
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The ‘Spring-A-Pet Auction’ benefitting two non-profit animal rescues and organizations in Eastern North Carolina opens virtually Friday morning.
Everyone is welcome to participate and the auction says 100% of the proceeds will go directly to Carolina Animal Network and J&J’s Homeless Rescue.
The auction is in it’s fifth year and aims to save abused, abandoned and homeless animals in our state.
The event opens Friday at 8:00 a.m. and closes at 8:00 p.m.
Visit their Facebook page to learn more.
