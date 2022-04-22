Saving Graces: Kai

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured kitten from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Kai.

If you’re looking for a cute friend to cuddle up with, look no further than Kai.

Kai was rescued along with her six kittens in the Fall and is ready for her forever home.

Saving Graces 5 Felines say she has a loving and calm personality, but is young enough to enjoy playing as well.

She also adjusts to new situations and enjoys the company of both human and other fur babies.

Additionally, they say she is a lap cat and is the perfect kitty companion.

The adoption fee is $95 and a good vet reference is required.

