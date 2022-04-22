Advertisement

Registration to vote in May’s primary ends Friday

By Jackson Parrish
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Those planning to vote in the upcoming primary election may want to make sure their registration is in order.

Friday is the deadline for voter registration and Eastern Carolinians are still getting registered.

Meloni Wray, Craven County elections director, says the process to get registered isn’t hard; all you need to do is sign a registration form.

“You have to provide your name, your residence address, if your mailing is different, you have to provide your mailing address,” Wray said. “You also have to provide either the last four digits of your Social Security or your North Carolina driver’s license number or North Carolina ID number.”

People who are from a different state trying to get registered to vote should listen to Trey Cash, Greene County elections director.

Cash says it is the same process if you do registration before Friday.

“If they’re registering to vote at one-stop early voting, they have to bring a proof of residency with them, so that’s either an electrical bill, light bill, or so forth. Something with their address on it,” Cash said.

There is another option for those wanting to vote that are unable to register before 5 p.m.

Cash said one of the biggest questions he gets when it comes to primary elections is about changing a person’s party affiliation.

“In order to change your party affiliation, they all have to come in and change their party affiliation by tomorrow, by close of business at their board of elections,” Cash said. “Office or website in order to be able to vote in that new party’s election.”

If anyone is having trouble getting registered or still has questions about registering, Wray suggests looking up all questions online.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections website: there’s lots of information out there,” Wray said. “Google it.”

Cash said that early voting starts April 28th and goes through May 14th at 3 p.m. He recommends you look at your county to see where sites will be open for voting.

Wray said if you don’t want to go in person to register to vote, you can do so online at your county’s board of elections website as long as you have a North Carolina driver’s license or a North Carolina-issued ID.

