Advertisement

Powerball jackpot soars to $400 million in Saturday’s drawing

North Carolina Education Lottery
North Carolina Education Lottery(NC Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing just hit the $400 million mark.

The first drawing ever held in a Powerball game took place 30 years ago to the day, on April 22, 1992. The North Carolina Education Lottery says that since its inception, the Powerball game has produced 393 jackpot-winning tickets, including five that ended up in the hands of North Carolinians.

The person who wins Saturday’s jackpot will have a big decision: whether to take the $400 million paid as an annuity over 29 years or take the lump sum of $240.8 million?

Mark Michalko, North Carolina Education Lottery executive director says the five North Carolina residents that have won have all taken the cash.

North Carolinians can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location in the state.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Greg Murphy speaks about children found dead at Camp Lejeune
Murphy: Camp Lejeune needs to keep public informed after 3 kids found dead
Kristophor Laursen, Kelli Harper
Down East couple arrested following internet crimes against children investigation
Anthony Stanley / Zorriah Yarrell / Nijear Singleton
Three charged in shooting of Jacksonville man
James Shepard, Jr. was convicted this week in Martin County of statutory rape of a child.
Williamston man gets 40 years in child rape case
NCIS investigating three child deaths at Camp Lejeune

Latest News

Red wolf cubs
State welcomes first red wolf pups born in wild since 2018
Fatal crash
Motorcyclist killed in Onslow County crash
Greenville Spring Clean Up
Greenville Spring Clean Up begins Monday
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say