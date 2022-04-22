Powerball jackpot soars to $400 million in Saturday’s drawing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing just hit the $400 million mark.

The first drawing ever held in a Powerball game took place 30 years ago to the day, on April 22, 1992. The North Carolina Education Lottery says that since its inception, the Powerball game has produced 393 jackpot-winning tickets, including five that ended up in the hands of North Carolinians.

The person who wins Saturday’s jackpot will have a big decision: whether to take the $400 million paid as an annuity over 29 years or take the lump sum of $240.8 million?

Mark Michalko, North Carolina Education Lottery executive director says the five North Carolina residents that have won have all taken the cash.

North Carolinians can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location in the state.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.