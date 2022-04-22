Rocky Mount police say man shot brother in Pizza Hut parking lot

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested in Rocky Mount for allegedly shooting his brother in a Pizza Hut parking lot.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says 29-year-old Taquan Johnson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of schedule-IV narcotics, and discharging a weapon in city limits.

Police say at about 10:50 a.m. Friday, officers responded to Pizza Hut on Fairview Road in reference to a shooting with injury. When officers arrived, they found a victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

WITN is told the shooting was domestic-related; Johnson is the brother of the victim.

Johnson was jailed and given a $10,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.