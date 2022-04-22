Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How many times does lightning strike the earth every second?

Lightning serves an important purpose for life on earth
By Phillip Williams
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We know lightning to be a frightening and loud disturbance to a peaceful life, however it serves a vital function to maintain life of earth. It maintains the electrical balance between the earth and the atmosphere. This is needed to maintain the electromagnetic field and protect life on earth from solar winds.

Check out the question below and find the answer further down.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 22
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 22(WITN)

Hint: 5 times is too few, so don’t answer that one.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Apr 22
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Apr 22(WITN)

Every second, 100 lightning bolts strike the earth. Since we have both northern and southern hemispheres, half the earth is always in Spring or Summer, when thunderstorms are most common. - Phillip Williams

