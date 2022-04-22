NC Wesleyan cuts ribbon on new turf stadium
Football and Lacrosse teams will play on new turf
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - NC Wesleyan in Rocky Mount held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new football field on Thursday night.
President Evan Duff and donors on hand for a check presentation as well.
The Bishops football and lacrosse teams will use it. Their first football home game is September 17th against Bridgewater.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.