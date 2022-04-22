Advertisement

NC Wesleyan cuts ribbon on new turf stadium

Football and Lacrosse teams will play on new turf
NC Wesleyan football stadium ribbon cutting held Thursday night.
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - NC Wesleyan in Rocky Mount held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new football field on Thursday night.

President Evan Duff and donors on hand for a check presentation as well.

The Bishops football and lacrosse teams will use it. Their first football home game is September 17th against Bridgewater.

